Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $527.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $530.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.33.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

