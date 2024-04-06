Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 155,226 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

KEYS opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

