Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 191 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

