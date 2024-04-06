Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 542 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. grew its stake in Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

