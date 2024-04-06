Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 770 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $262.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

