Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

