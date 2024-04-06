Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE COP opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $133.84.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

