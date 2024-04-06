Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $784.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $849.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

