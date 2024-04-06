Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,457.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,819,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

INTC stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.