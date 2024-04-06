Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,918 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

