Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,364 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.