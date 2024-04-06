Park Place Capital Corp Sells 398 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 959.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 157,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 219,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 77.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTO. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

