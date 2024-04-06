Park Place Capital Corp Sells 448 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.74.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $313.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.03 and its 200 day moving average is $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

