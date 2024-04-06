Park Place Capital Corp Sells 476 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after buying an additional 1,154,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $211.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

