Park Place Capital Corp Sells 652 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $190.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.67. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

