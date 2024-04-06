Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 35.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $146,617,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

