PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.64

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.64 and traded as high as $33.64. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 138,543 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 223,376 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in PDF Solutions by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 4,998.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,466,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

