Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.84

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.84 and traded as high as C$48.58. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$48.39, with a volume of 3,942,685 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.35.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.92.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0372272 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

