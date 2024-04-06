Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Down 3.2%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.39 and last traded at $71.26. Approximately 456,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 859,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.