Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.40. 61,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 831,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,726,861 shares of company stock worth $30,202,386 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 86,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 369,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,455,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

