PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks Sells 71,800 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$672,048.00.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.38.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of C$165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.9574468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

