Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.17. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.
Piaggio & C. Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10.
About Piaggio & C.
Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.
