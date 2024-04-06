Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
PHD stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
