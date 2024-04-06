Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PHD stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,398 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

