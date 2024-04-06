Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $333,799.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,525,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,985.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 78,958 shares of company stock worth $634,355.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
