Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $333,799.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,525,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,985.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 78,958 shares of company stock worth $634,355.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 221,239 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

