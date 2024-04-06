Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

MIO opened at $11.20 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,909 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,239.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,725,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,348,224.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

