Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

PPSI opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $777,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

