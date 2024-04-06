PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.72

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.72 and traded as high as $24.25. PLDT shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 26,160 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLDT

PLDT Price Performance

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 135.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 79.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.