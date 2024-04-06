Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.23

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.23 and traded as high as C$37.95. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$37.52, with a volume of 2,198,334 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5338882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

