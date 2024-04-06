PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 8,897 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,330,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25.

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

