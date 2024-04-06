PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Shivani Stumpf Sells 810 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $16,864.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,796.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Shivani Stumpf sold 816 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $16,850.40.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $18,845.61.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PowerSchool

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.