Presidio Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
SQFTP stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
