Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,544 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $351.02. 677,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.32.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

