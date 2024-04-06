Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,019 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,425,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,124. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

