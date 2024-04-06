Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,015 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 76,165.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 445,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,417,000 after purchasing an additional 241,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $968.58. 801,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $480.45 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $926.73 and its 200-day moving average is $777.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

