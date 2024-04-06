Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.04% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

