Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,356 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 5,827,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

