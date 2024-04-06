Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,790. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.01 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

