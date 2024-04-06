Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,347. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

