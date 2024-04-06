Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,951 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 402,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,214. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.