Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

NEM traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 20,782,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,139,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

