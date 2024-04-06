Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

