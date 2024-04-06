Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 32,510 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 7.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $40,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

