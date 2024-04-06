Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $11.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.