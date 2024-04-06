Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

