Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $264.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $265.00 to $264.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Shares of PGR opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

