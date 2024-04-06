ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $8.84 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 626,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 117,013 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.