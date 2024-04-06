Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Price Performance

SPXV opened at $110.58 on Friday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52.

Get Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.