PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
