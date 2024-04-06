PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.00

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 14162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.