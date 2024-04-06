Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $3.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

PRPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

PRPL stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $145.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 353.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 321,643 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

